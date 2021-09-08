Disney recently announced it's adding more pop-up shops to Target stores by the end of this year.

The last three Disney stores in the DMV area will be closing for good by the end of this month.

Last year, stores in Hanover and Baltimore were closed after Disney announced it would be closing 60 stores around the country. Now, it appears the company is further reducing its footprint, closing stores in Clarksburg, Maryland, at the Premium Outlets; Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, Virginia; and Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia.

The store in Maryland is scheduled to close by September 23, and the Virginia stores are scheduled to close by September 15. No word if there will be any liquidation sales associated with the closures.

Disney, like many companies, has been reevaluating the number of brick-and-mortar retail locations it wants to keep operating. The company recently announced it would be upping a partnership with Target to put 160 more Disney pop-up shops inside stores. Target will also get several exclusive Disney toys for the upcoming holiday season. The pop-ups have toys, clothing, interactive displays, and a viewing area where kids can watch Disney movies.

Disney has expanded and improved its online shopping site, making it easier for fans to buy Disney products and get them delivered to their home. The site even has a section for park exclusives: products that you usually can’t get unless you visit Disneyland or Disney World. In March of 2020, Disney closed its parks around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and began reopening the parks in phases last spring.

In addition to Target popups and online shopping, fans can still visit Downtown Disney and Disney Springs to shop. The shopping and dining districts at Disneyland and Disney World are outside the parks and have a variety of Disney-owned shops where you can buy everything from t-shirts and ears to limited-edition art prints.

What do you think about the Disney stores closing? How about that Target-Disney collab? Sound off in the comments.