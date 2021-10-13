Sandy Springs-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases: Latest Data
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lewis Sarasy
Apple TV Plus Releases ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)
No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, beats New Mexico 31-7
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mimi Borger: Lee the Rogersville Local Artis Gallery's October 'Artist of the Month'
Apple TV Plus Releases ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Big item on the ballot that will decide how to use the City of Clovis’ economic development funding
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Class 5A/4A Notebook: Sandies moving on after six-game win streak snapped
On Netflix Docuseries Bad Sport, Lectrosonics Is the MVP
Greyhound Grad Takes on Role of Portales High School Head Boys Basketball Coach
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
KRQE Newsfeed: Building closed, Child found safe, Staying cool, Water access, Allergy treatment
Jury finds Phoenix-area Air Force airman guilty in murder case
Jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman from Farmington
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dilkon cowgirl looking to notch first INFR win
Mimi Borger: Lee the Rogersville Local Artis Gallery's October 'Artist of the Month'
Waste Isolation Pilot Plant adds space for nuclear waste disposal near Carlsbad
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sandy Springs-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Sandy Springs area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Columbus native, Sanders Hickey, looks forward to Hall of Fame induction after 48 years in the radio industry
Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit alleging fraud in 2020 election
Georgia Voters' Ballot Fraud Case Tossed, Official Hails It as a 'Win for Democracy'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL