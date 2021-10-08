Shanghai's Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week
Shanghai's Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week
Tianwei Zhang - Women's Wear Daily (WWD) on MSN.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
As Shanghai Fashion Week kick-starts today, Ontimeshow reveals plans to facilitate Chinese designers beyond this biannual event.
Read Full Story on wwd.com
