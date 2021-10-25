SmartAsset Study Once Again Has Good News for Fort Worth Renters
Tommy Cummings - CandysDirt
10/25/21
Fort Worth renters who are saving for homeowners will require an estimated 1.46 years to scrap up a 10 percent downpayment and 2.69 years to make a 20 percent downpayment.
Read Full Story on candysdirt.com
