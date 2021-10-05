Some concrete race structures to be left up in Long Beach until April Grand Prix
Some concrete race structures to be left up in Long Beach until April Grand Prix
Pierce Singgih - Press-Telegram
10/5/21
Several thousand blocks of Long Beach Grand Prix infrastructure will be left up in downtown Long Beach until the next street race in April 2022.
