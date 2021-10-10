South Bend school transportation director's husband is district's highest paid driver. Why?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Looking ahead to an already crowded OR gubernatorial race, including 2 Bend men
Canzano: Oregon State caught lightning in a bottle with hire of Jonathan Smith
White Man Charged For Murdering A Black Man Who Complimented His Girlfriend
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Oregon Duck Absolutely ROASTED A Fan On Twitter During His Team’s Bye Week
How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A Star-Studded Collection from America’s Top Jazz Labels in Support of Musicians Affected by the Pandemic, Arrives on November 12th
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Oregon Duck Absolutely ROASTED A Fan On Twitter During His Team’s Bye Week
Oregon State too much in love with the running game? 10 takeaways from the Beavers’ 31-24 loss to Washington State
Your Exercise Routine Should Work With Your Body, Not Against It
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Oregon Duck Absolutely ROASTED A Fan On Twitter During His Team’s Bye Week
An Oregon community came together to build a 500-square-foot tiny house for a teenager who is paralyzed
Oregon Ducks move down to No. 10 in USA Today Coaches Poll
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Oregon Duck Absolutely ROASTED A Fan On Twitter During His Team’s Bye Week
Oregon State too much in love with the running game? 10 takeaways from the Beavers’ 31-24 loss to Washington State
A guide to some of the best mid-Willamette Valley pumpkin patches
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
South Bend school transportation director's husband is district's highest paid driver. Why?
Carley Lanich - South Bend Tribune on MSN.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
The director's husband's rate is highest, but a statewide drivers group says many South Bend rates seem high, too.
Read Full Story on southbendtribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Your Exercise Routine Should Work With Your Body, Not Against It
'I'm a Mom of 4 and Footwear Designer, and These Are the Only Shoes I'd Consider Wearing While Pregnant'
Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Bills Preview and Predictions
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL