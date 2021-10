SPI Energy's EdisonFuture to Debut Its Next Generation Solar-Electric Pickup Truck and Utility Van at the LA Auto Show in November

The Company to begin accepting reservations to book orders for EF1-T and EF1-V solar-electric vehicles during the showSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI),