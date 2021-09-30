Texas officials hope new process of selecting board members can help fix ERCOT accountability issues
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
‘Mormon Land’: Is the church in the midst of sea change — and how might it navigate the rocky waters?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
BYU at Utah State odds, picks and prediction
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2021-22 Season
Coffee chain celebrates newest Utah location
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Utah’s COVID-19 case counts are ‘plateauing,’ says state’s epidemiologist, but people should stay cautious
Can Hassan Whiteside be a difference-maker for the Utah Jazz? His new coach and teammates think so.
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito and what Utah law says about domestic violence
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Utah’s COVID-19 case counts are ‘plateauing,’ says state’s epidemiologist, but people should stay cautious
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens criticized for inaccurately reporting who paid him and for what
BYU at Utah State odds, picks and prediction
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens criticized for inaccurately reporting who paid him and for what
Utah in top ten for brewing craft beers
In possible Citi Field bow, Conforto lifts Mets over Marlins
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas officials hope new process of selecting board members can help fix ERCOT accountability issues
Morgan O'Hanlon - Dallas Morning News on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Two of the three appointees selected to pick ERCOT’s next board of directors are also major donors to the state leaders who appointed them.
Read Full Story on dallasnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Biden administration to urge halt to strict Texas abortion law
Texas' restrictive abortion law goes back before a judge
Texas 'heartbeat act' part of wave of red-state laws encouraging vigilantes: Experts
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL