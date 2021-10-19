To help close out last year's finances, Wrangell turns to former Sitka finance director
To help close out last year's finances, Wrangell turns to former Sitka finance director
Sage Smiley - KSTK
10/19/21
Jay Sweeney will help close out Wrangell's FY21 finances, allowing the finance director to tackle other financial problems in town sooner.
