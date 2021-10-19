Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - WAVY
10/19/21
Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
