UPS Is Looking to Hire Nearly 2,500 Denver Workers for the Holiday Season

The company is hiring drivers, package handlers, and more.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) announced that the company is hiring 2,455 seasonal workers in the Denver area (100,000 nationwide) to help with the holiday shipping season ahead. The company is anticipating an increase in package volume starting in October as people buy online and ship gifts to family and friends for the holidays.

In the Denver metro area, UPS has open positions for:

Semi-truck drivers ($37/hr)

Driver-helpers ($16.80/hr)

Package handlers ($20-$22/hr)

Personal vehicle drivers ($21/hr + mileage)

To streamline the hiring process, qualified candidates can expect to receive a job offer from UPS in 30 minutes or less after applying online. And while the positions are for seasonal work, the company notes that one-third of seasonal workers over the last three years were hired into a permanent position after the holidays. Students who begin work as seasonal employees are also eligible to earn up to $1,300 to go toward college expenses for three months of employment (in addition to their hourly pay).

Denver applicants will be able to apply to work at one of the following locations:

Commerce City: 5020 Ivy St.

Aurora: 19500 E 23rd Ave.

Englewood: 13101 James E Casey Ave.

Denver International Airport: 26400 E 75th Ave.

If you're interested in applying, head to jobs-ups.com.

UPS isn't the only company hiring seasonal employees to help out with the busy holiday season. Every year, retail stores, shipping companies, and others hire thousands of seasonal workers to make an extra buck while helping holiday shoppers. Have you ever done seasonal work with a company? Let us know in the comments.