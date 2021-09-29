US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dominion Energy employees help to beautify Veterans Nursing Facility
James J. Cuppari
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Kinsey is Herd's unquestioned leader
Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Little evidence, no logical reason: Target 11 finds out how investigators solved murders at VA
The Flint Water Crisis Still Hasn’t Taught Michigan Its Lesson
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Green Bank Telescope gives clearest view of ionized gas in the Milky Way
Carl Lee Murray, Warren, Ohio
Dominion Energy employees help to beautify Veterans Nursing Facility
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press - WCBD
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for
Read Full Story on counton2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New England Patriots' dire situation on O-line a first under Bill Belichick
Community gathers to honor Brittany Lawson through 5K, walk
Zein and Briggs represent orange and blue at the ITA Women's All-American Championship
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL