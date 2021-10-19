Viracon plant sold; will stay open
Viracon plant sold; will stay open
JIM HEALY/staff - Statesboro Herald
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Following an announcement Monday afternoon, the Viracon plant in Statesboro is expected to remain open under new ownership and preserve the jobs of most of the plant’s workforce.
Read Full Story on statesboroherald.com
