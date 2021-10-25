The popular grocery chain is opening its first store in the nation's capital, bringing hundreds of job opportunities to the city.

Known for their high-quality products and a wide variety of offerings, Wegmans has conquered much of the Mid-Atlantic region. D.C. residents will finally have their own store, opening in the summer of 2022. If you haven't tried the famous Wegmans cakes, you're in for a big treat!

Kevin Russell, the store manager of the new Wisconsin Avenue location, had this to say about working for Wegmans: "Here at Wegmans, you’ll receive in-depth training that’s unrivaled in our industry, allowing you to drive your own development and grow with the company. You’re more than just a number, you’re an important part of our team who has a voice and an opportunity to build a career you are passionate about."



Courtesy of Wegmans (Facebook)

According to this press release, the store located at 41 Ridge Square NW will create 450 job openings, most to be filled by local applicants. The six job categories currently open for online applications are:

Cook

Lead cook

Entry-level manager

Overnight shift manager

Bakery shift manager

Retail assistant manager

You will have to wait a bit if you're looking for a part-time gig, though. There will be hundreds of openings filled before the summer opening, so keep an eye out for updates to the postings. Click here to read more about the current openings and their requirements. While the store is under construction, new hires will be training in Northern Virginia and you will need dependable transportation if you do apply. Once the store opens, it will be accessible via Metro.

For more information about the Washington, D.C., Wegmans, check out this press release.

