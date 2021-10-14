West Virginia Man With Ties To Extremist Group Sentenced On Weapons Charge
West Virginia Man With Ties To Extremist Group Sentenced On Weapons Charge
CBS Pittsburgh - CBS Local
10/14/21
A man who was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices to followers of a far-right extremist movement received a five-year prison sentence.
