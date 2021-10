What is Avelo Airlines? What you need to know about Tweed New Haven's latest airline

Tweed New Haven Airport announced in August that Avelo Airlines would be taking off from the New Haven airport starting in November, offering direct flights to Florida at low fares. Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy described Avelo at an August press conference as an airline that aims to provide “more choice” and “everyday low fares” by adding its first East Coast base in Connecticut.