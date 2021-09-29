Here's a rundown of the stores open/closed on Thanksgiving.

Somewhere between the Halloween retail season that begins in August and the Christmas retail season that begins in September and earlier, falls Thanksgiving. As retail has basically turned all holidays into a shopper's paradise, of course, many people are gearing up for Black Friday sales galore.

However, as a few retailers are opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving Day, some are saying enough is enough and encouraging people to *gasp* spend time with families, spend time outdoors, and enjoy the holiday for the holiday.

But I give serious kudos to the retailers who put their employees and customers ahead of profit and remain closed. While I'm all for people who would like to work on the holiday being able to earn some serious overtime, it's also nice that a few stores are putting their foot down on the increasing commercialization of holidays.

*This list will be updated as needed. Check back for updates!

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021:

Below is a list of other stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, as of September 27:

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021:

What do you think about Thanksgiving/Black Friday shopping? Should stores stay closed on Thanksgiving or are you all for the early sales? Let us know in the comments below.