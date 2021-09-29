Whitmer to veto more than $16M in anti-abortion funding in Michigan budget
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Target to Stop Selling Trading Cards in Stores
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers want superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state appointed, not elected
1950s Japanese Camera Visits Wisconsin Junkyard, Sees in Infrared
‘It was very violent’: Wisconsin couple safe after being part of Amtrak derailment
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Medical College of Wisconsin selects design firm for planned $100 million research center
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers want superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state appointed, not elected
How to watch Wisconsin football vs. Michigan
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Whitmer to veto more than $16M in anti-abortion funding in Michigan budget
Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The funding, for entities that promote alternatives to abortion, did not "fully support reproductive health and choice," said Whitmer's spokesman.
Read Full Story on freep.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
One of the fastest-growing U.S. candy companies is in Michigan. And it's run by a 16-year-old.
Ford Field was supposed to serve Black Detroiters. Instead, the rest of Michigan took advantage.
Northern Lights may be visible in Michigan: Where to see them
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL