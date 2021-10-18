1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
Lukas Eggen - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/18/21
The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. as two cars were traveling side by side on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the airport connector, Las Vegas police say.
