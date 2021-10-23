1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Georgia university
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘LeBron Won In the Game of Life’: Savannah James’ New Look Stirs Up a Frenzy on Social Media, Fans Bring Up LeBron
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
SEC Power Rankings - Week 3
State Roundup: Class 5A No. 1 Pike Road rolls over No. 9 Greenville; Catholic routs Goshen
Standout 2023 Georgia Guard Jakai Newton Commits to Indiana
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Family the backbone behind 4-star Alabama, Auburn recruit Khurtiss Perry of Pike Road
SEC Power Rankings - Week 3
State Roundup: Class 5A No. 1 Pike Road rolls over No. 9 Greenville; Catholic routs Goshen
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
SEC Power Rankings - Week 3
State Roundup: Class 5A No. 1 Pike Road rolls over No. 9 Greenville; Catholic routs Goshen
Augustyn, Basile vie to represent Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Augustyn, Basile vie to represent Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district
Panel approves Androscoggin County budget that cuts increase from 12% to 6.77%
Standout 2023 Georgia Guard Jakai Newton Commits to Indiana
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Georgia university
ABC News - ABC on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
One person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting at an off-campus party near a Georgia university.
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Shooting at off-campus party in Georgia leaves 7 wounded, 1 dead
Judge: State can't pursue charges against Georgia's Oxendine
UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL