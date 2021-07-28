New rankings from U.S. News highlight the best hospitals by region and specialty.



MARYLAND — Several hospitals in Maryland are considered among the best in the nation, according to a new ranking.



The 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, rates the best overall hospitals as well as others that consistently deliver the best care.



To compile the rankings, U.S. News compared more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions including cardiology, neurology, geriatrics, orthopedics and more.



U.S. News also added seven new procedures or conditions to the rankings this year, including heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, diabetes, kidney failure, hip fracture and back surgery.



The goal of the rankings is to help patients choose a hospital based on the specific type of care they need.



Johns Hopkins Hospital was named the top hospital in Maryland and fourth in the nation. It received high marks in specialties including psychiatry; rheumatology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology; neurology and neurosurgery; ophthalmology; urology; cancer; geriatrics; gynecology; and pediatric cancer.



University of Maryland Medical Center was ranked at No. 2 in the state, delivering high-quality care in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.



Data used to determine this year's best hospitals came from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning rankings were not affected by the pandemic's effect on hospitals.

