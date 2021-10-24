15-year-old identified as victim in Peoria's record-setting 26th homicide of 2021
15-year-old identified as victim in Peoria's record-setting 26th homicide of 2021
Andy Kravetz, Peoria Journal Star - Journal Star on MSN.com
10/24/21
Fifteen-year-old Rayton Brock's death is the city's 26th of the year due to homicide, the Peoria County coroner announced Sunday.
