17-year-olds now part of juvenile curfew in Shreveport; ordinance goes into effect Oct. 22
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl | New Gameplay Today
The Cry Of The Penguin
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will preserve the quirks of the originals
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tupuola-Fetui readies his return to Huskies, but how much?
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl | New Gameplay Today
Jerome Clement, 85
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Open House: Cozy unit with beautiful views in Honolulu and charming home in Pearl City
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preview: Revitalizing Sinnoh
St. Regis Plans to Double Its Global Resort Portfolio
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How Will Urban Honolulu Deal With the Rising Ocean?
UCLA prepares for loud Washington crowd
Health officials seeking public comment on lead removal plan at shuttered Big Isle park
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How Will Urban Honolulu Deal With the Rising Ocean?
St. Regis Plans to Double Its Global Resort Portfolio
Ravenswood Senior Center updates: Column
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
17-year-olds now part of juvenile curfew in Shreveport; ordinance goes into effect Oct. 22
Rachael Thomas - KSLA on MSN.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Those who are 17 are now included in Shreveport’s curfew laws. The city is also imposing a penalty on the parents of juveniles who do not comply.
Read Full Story on ksla.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 for first time
Some New Orleans candidates have money to burn for elections; others almost broke
Saints Bye Report: Special Teams
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL