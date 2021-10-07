18-Year-Old Shot In Head By Long Beach School Police Dies In Hospital
18-Year-Old Shot In Head By Long Beach School Police Dies In Hospital
Isai Rocha - Laweekly
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old woman reportedly shot in the head by Long Beach Unified School Police, was taken off life support this week.
Read Full Story on laweekly.com
