2 dead after helicopter crashes in Chandler following mid-air collision with plane
2 dead after helicopter crashes in Chandler following mid-air collision with plane
Brian Webb - FOX 10 Phoenix
10/1/21
Two people are dead after a helicopter collided mid-air with a small plane before crashing Friday near the Chandler airport.
Read Full Story on fox10phoenix.com
