DIA will soon be the largest host of solar energy at any airport worldwide.

Two new solar array projects are slated to begin at Denver International Airport (DIA) to increase the airport's renewable energy use. Two solar arrays will be built near 114th Avenue and Trussville Street. Each array will generate nearly 36 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year–equal to 6,000 Denver residents' electricity use.

Construction already began on the first solar array and is planned to start operating in the first quarter of next year. The second array will begin operating early next year and is expected to start operating in the third quarter of 2022.

"DEN has long been at the forefront of developing on-airport solar projects, having installed its first solar array in 2008," Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Scott Morrissey, said in a press release. "After the two new systems are energized, the airport will have solar panels spread across over 140 acres of land, making DEN one of the largest hosts of solar energy at any airport in the world. Additionally, DEN will increase its total solar energy generation capacity to 34 megawatts and will more than double the amount of solar energy hosted at DEN."

Since the airport's first solar array installation 13 years ago, DIA has committed to creating on-site renewable energy. There are currently four solar arrays on DIA property, producing enough electricity to power more than 2,500 Denver homes.

What do you think about DIA's commitment to becoming a green airport? Let us know in the comments.