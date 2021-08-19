20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Maryland's Severn River on Friday

This is part of local groups' effort to improve water quality, as oysters are "filter feeders."

On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality. The project is called Operation Build a Reef.

According to both groups, the "densely-populated area" along the Severn River has led to erosion, poor water quality, and a decline of marine life. And oysters act as "filter feeders," which will help create cleaner water by removing pollutants and excess nutrients.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Friday morning, a vessel will take a journey to existing oyster reefs—located off the shores of the Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park in Annapolis—to plant the oysters.

