$200,000 bail set for Soldotna trooper accused of sexually abusing children
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Game Day Ann Arbor! See Week 6 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
Macomb County woman wins $2M on instant lottery ticket
Detroit News high school picks: West Bloomfield out for revenge against No. 3 Clarkston
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Column: Theatrical time travel takes one from ‘Antigone’ in ancient Greece to Orson Welles’ ‘War of the Wars’
Fraser shuts out Sterling Heights in district soccer opener
Natural gas pipeline work near completion on 14 Mile Road in Warren
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texting while driving leads to huge drug bust in Sterling Heights
Suspect arrested in connection with abduction, rape of 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl
Four charged in robbery of teen outside Sterling Heights Walmart
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sterling Heights taqueria Que Pasa is doing awesome things with birria
Despite vision woes, Lee T keeps one eye on Bay City area football picks
Number of stay-at-home dads on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
$200,000 bail set for Soldotna trooper accused of sexually abusing children
Tess Williams - Alaska Dispatch News
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Benjamin Strachan, charged with seven counts of sexual abuse of a minor, was placed on unpaid leave from the Alaska State Troopers.
Read Full Story on adn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ESPN College GameDay 2021: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 7
Auburn at Arkansas odds, picks and prediction
FAA releases Alaska aviation safety initiatives
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL