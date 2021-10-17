241 new COVID-19 infections in Vermont on Sunday; no deaths
241 new COVID-19 infections in Vermont on Sunday; no deaths
Mike Hoey - My Champlain Valley
10/17/21
Combined with Saturday’s record high count, Vermont has reported nearly 600 new coronavirus cases this weekend alone.
Read Full Story on mychamplainvalley.com
