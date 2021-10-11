3 Arrested In Redmond Sting Targeting Online Predators
3 Arrested In Redmond Sting Targeting Online Predators
Lucas Combos - Patch on MSN.com
10/11/21
Redmond police said three men had sexual conversations with detectives who were posing as teen girls. One suspect was a school psychologist.
