3 charged in shooting of Bossier City man found wounded in Coushatta
3 charged in shooting of Bossier City man found wounded in Coushatta
Carolyn Roy - ArkLaTex Homepage
10/25/21
Two adults and a juvenile are behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a Bossier City man critically wounded in a crashed-out car in Coushatta last week.
Read Full Story on arklatexhomepage.com
