3 Die in Crash On Route 95 South
3 Die in Crash On Route 95 South
Josh Fenton - GoLocalProv
10/6/21
Three were killed in a crash on Tuesday morning — the driver and two passengers in a single-vehicle accident.
Read Full Story on golocalprov.com
