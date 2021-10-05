3 In Newark Honored For County's Hispanic Heritage Month
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Q&A: Iowa State sports editor talks Saturday conference matchup with Kansan Sports
Doubting Iowa? Hawkeyes put on convincing show in 51-14 blowout at Maryland
Fat Tuesday on Des Moines' south side is closing its doors for good
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Early education, day care centers opening in 3 locations in Des Moines' western suburbs
Protester convicted, faces fine and jail time after arrest at June Des Moines City Council meeting
How can Iowa slow Sean Clifford? Hawkeyes discuss keys to limiting Penn State's quarterback
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Early education, day care centers opening in 3 locations in Des Moines' western suburbs
'Officer-involved shooting' prompts heavy police presence in downtown Des Moines
How can Iowa slow Sean Clifford? Hawkeyes discuss keys to limiting Penn State's quarterback
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
One week ahead of Trump Iowa rally, Pence announces return trip to key 2024 state
Variety awards over $2.1 million to children's initiatives throughout Iowa
West Des Moines launches fundraising push for $6.8 million Raccoon River pedestrian, bike bridge
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
3 In Newark Honored For County's Hispanic Heritage Month
Eric Kiefer - Patch
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The 2021 celebration, which was held remotely, honored four local community members who have each made unique contributions to the county, including three with Newark ties. They w
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cuba's famed Varadero beach getting ready for tourists again
Jacobs: New book chronicles the Viking 'heart'
Hearings resume on Ohio House anti-vaccine mandate bill
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL