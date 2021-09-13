WSSC Water resumes residential water turnoffs on September 13, 2021. If you're facing potential disruption of service due to a past balance, these resources may be able to help.

COVID-19 moratoriums related to utilities are starting to lift, and it will have a direct effect on Maryland customers. To date, over 65 million dollars are due on over 90,000 WSSC accounts.

“We are happy to offer these additional financial assistance measures and will continue to look for ways to make water and sewer bills more affordable. However, we must stem the loss of revenue, and continuing the temporary suspension of water service turnoffs is no longer financially viable. We have a public health duty to ensure we have the necessary funds to invest in and improve our infrastructure," said WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Carla A. Reid.

Montgomery and Prince George's County residents who owe money on residential accounts have a number of ways to address the issue.

Are you behind on your bill? We are #HereToHelp & work with each customer 1-on-1 to find the best solution – from payment plans to financial assistance. Call us or connect with us via email at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/2cORBAoLtW — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) September 2, 2021

The first valuable resource is the WSSC customer service team. Call or email them directly to discuss a payment plan to chip away at your old balance. Once approved, a payment plan will keep the water on as long as it remains current.

The Water Fund is a charitable partnership with the Salvation Army, the community, and WSSC employees to provide funds for needy customers. To apply for assistance up to $500, click here and begin the process online. The application is available in both English and Spanish.

Enrolled customers can also have fees waived if they are accepted into the Customer Assistance Program (CAP), managed by the Maryland Office of Home Energy Programs. Eligibility is determined by the total income per household, and the application for CAP can be found here.

For more information on the impending WSSC Water turnoffs, see the full press release here.