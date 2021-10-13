4 Takeaways From The 2nd Gubernatorial Debate
4 Takeaways From The 2nd Gubernatorial Debate
Samantha Mercado - Patch
10/13/21
Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli faced off in the second debate of the gubernatorial race. Here's how they fared.
Read Full Story on patch.com
