The defendants used their positions to file police reports to get reimbursed for vehicle and atm card transactions that were illegitimate.

Six police officers from four different Maryland police departments have been indicted on federal fraud and conspiracy charges. The defendants were involved in schemes that include filing false police reports to get reimbursed for claims with insurance companies and banks. A federal indictment unsealed on August 18 charged the officers with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and mail fraud. All of the defendants charged no longer work for their respective police departments.

The defendants named in the indictment are Conrad Darwin D’Haiti, 52, of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police; Mark Ross Johnson Jr., 33, Michael Anthony Owen, Jr., 33 and Candace Danielle Tyler all of the Prince George’s Police Department; Jaron Earl Taylor, 27, of the Anne Arundel Police Department; and Philip James Dupree, 37, of the Fairmount Heights Police Department.

Conrad D’Haiti, Michael Owen, and Jaron Tyler worked together to vandalize and hide cars to make it appear that had been stolen. They then filed illegitimate police reports so they could collect reimbursement from insurance companies for the damage. D’Haiti could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and Owen faces up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The other officers named in the complaint, Dupree, Johnson, and Tyler are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in three separate incidents. Between May 2019 and June 2019 the defendants claimed their ATM cards were stolen after withdrawing money from their bank accounts. The defendants then assisted each other with the filing of false police reports so they could claim fraud and get reimbursed by the banks. Each of the defendants faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Share your thoughts in the comments below.