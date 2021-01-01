The girl was riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday.

On Sunday, a 6-year-old tragically lost her life while on vacation with her family at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The child, from Colorado Springs, was killed while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride. The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

According to the Garfield County Coroner's Office, an autopsy is scheduled for this week to determine the cause of death.

"Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died," says the coroner's office statement.

No details have been given by the coroner's or the sheriff's offices. The identity of the child has yet to be released.

The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in 2017, is billed as the world's first drop ride to go underground, says the park's website. Riders must be a minimum height of 46 inches tall—almost 4 feet—and sign a waiver to ride the Haunted Mine Drop. There are no age restrictions noted on the website.

In light of the child's death, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park remains closed Tuesday.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park said in a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

Our condolences go out to the child's family.

*This story will be updated as we learn more. Refresh for updates!