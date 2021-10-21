8 charged in Ohio deer poaching case
8 charged in Ohio deer poaching case
Patty Coller - WKBN
10/21/21
Eight people have been charged in a deer poaching case out of Gallia County, which is south of Columbus near the Ohio/West Virginia border.
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
