9th human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts reported by health officials
9th human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts reported by health officials
Nick DeGray - WWLP
10/23/21
Nick DeGray - WWLP
10/23/21
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday the ninth human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.
