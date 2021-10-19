A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after allegedly drawing a photo of her bully, ACLU says
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Guilford County jury case overturned after judge voices views on race, religion
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Wilmington, Dimming Orionid Meteors
Duke favored to win ACC. Freshman Paolo Banchero named preseason player of the year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
To fund startup, this 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur sold his California home, moved to North Carolina
‘It’s a blessing’: veteran is thanks neighbor for saving his home in Winston-Salem from burning down
Durham murder victim’s ex-boyfriend speaks out: ‘I don’t want his case to go cold’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
University of North Carolina can consider race in admissions, judge rules
Visions for Durham: Municipal election candidates address community, discuss issues at Tuesday forum
Clerks forced onto floor at gunpoint during 2 armed robberies, Durham County deputies say
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Durham murder victim’s ex-boyfriend speaks out: ‘I don’t want his case to go cold’
North Carolina man creates program to help inmates with mental health, job training
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after allegedly drawing a photo of her bully, ACLU says
Taylor Ardrey - insider on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
"She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told HawaiiNewsNow.
Read Full Story on insider.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hawaii governor invites visitors to return on Nov. 1
Gov. David Ige invites visitors to resume non-essential travel to Hawaii on Nov. 1
Hawaii Reopens to Visitors for Pleasure Travel Starting November 1
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL