A Monroe caregiver jailed after stealing $87,000 from client's home
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood Gets Wrong About Washington, DC
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Judge says civil rights of Jan 6 detainees are being violated, hits warden with contempt. ‘FINALLY!!’
Biological Product Groups in Ag Sector Survive and Thrive During the Pandemic
Fiona Hill Calls Capitol Riot A ‘Dress Rehearsal’ For Further Violence
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 of the Most Haunted Places in DC
IG investigation probes whether DC crime lab tried to keep information from defense attorneys
Whistleblowers: 'Citizen' App Sent Scared Staffer to Livestream Capitol Riot Undercover
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
POLL: Under Half Of Americans Think The Pandemic Will Be Over By End Of 2022, Nearly A Quarter Say It Will Last Forever
Facebook’s Whistleblower Could Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Big Tech
Under Biden, Democrats Are in Disarray
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 15–17)
Biological Product Groups in Ag Sector Survive and Thrive During the Pandemic
A Peek Behind the Curtain of Hirshhorn’s Largest Artwork Ever
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A Monroe caregiver jailed after stealing $87,000 from client's home
Kevin Dudley, Jr. - My ArkLaMiss
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with a victim of a felony theft complaint in the 1500 block of
Read Full Story on myarklamiss.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Azteca Grill to offer Mexican breakfast starting next Tuesday
Salute the Badge: Sgt. Kevin Coleman
Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL