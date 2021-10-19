ACLU calls for reforms after police handcuffed, arrested a disabled 10-year-old Black girl
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Madison files another brief in lawsuit that could overturn state's medical marijuana program before it begins
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
ACLU calls for reforms after police handcuffed, arrested a disabled 10-year-old Black girl
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, USA TODAY - USA Today
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Honolulu police officers and school officials discriminated against a disabled Black 10-year-old by handcuffing, arresting and interrogating the girl.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hawaii Reopens to Visitors for Tourism Travel with new Rules
A plea for respect as Hawaii prepares to welcome back vaccinated visitors starting Nov. 1
Car accidents, drownings? How COVID deaths are counted in Hawaii
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL