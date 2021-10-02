Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts
Richard N. Velotta - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Last week’s announcement of the transaction makes sense in terms of corporate strategy and many people already view the Cosmo as an extention of MGM’s CityCenter.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A giant boom was heard throughout New Hampshire on Sunday. No one knows for sure what it was.
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Massachusetts from southern border lacking housing, health care
Massachusetts named the safest state when it comes to bullying, according to WalletHub
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL