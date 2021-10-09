After 2 year absence, Colombian mobile consulate makes its way to Phoenix
After 2 year absence, Colombian mobile consulate makes its way to Phoenix
Laura Daniella Sepulveda, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/9/21
Interlingua School in Phoenix will host the Colombian mobile consulate, as well as a celebration of the National Day of the Colombian Migrant.
