AG Morrisey hears complaints about vaccine, mask requirements
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Tuesday heard from employees of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and WVU Medicine, both of whose employees are under requirements to be vaccinated. Morrisey indicated he’s against mandates-he has spoke out against President Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal workers and says he and attorneys general from 24 other states are preparing to sue the federal government over what he repeatedly called a “mandate”.