Air Force schedules home-and-home football series with Arizona, UTSA
Air Force schedules home-and-home football series with Arizona, UTSA
Kevin Kelley - FBSchedules.com
10/12/21
The Air Force Falcons have scheduled home-and-home football series with the Arizona Wildcats and the UTSA Roadrunners.
Read Full Story on fbschedules.com
