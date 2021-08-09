Denver had the second-worst air quality in the entire world on Sunday.

The air quality in Colorado has certainly been better; and as we move into a new week, unfortunately, that isn't about to change.

On Sunday, Denver was placed as the second-worst in the world on the air quality and pollution ranking by IQAir. Not exactly something to be proud of ...



Air quality rankings on Sunday, August 8; Courtesy of iqair.com (screenshot)

With the wildfires raging in California and along the West Coast, we will likely see more smoke until about Wednesday, local reports indicate.

Below is a breakdown of the forecast for the next week:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, with smoke; high 95. Mostly clear skies, with smoke tonight; low 63.

Officials are recommending that people in the area with poor air quality wear a mask when outside, use an air purifier, close windows to avoid polluted outdoor air, and avoid outdoor exercise. Exposure to the fine particles could cause short-term health issues, like eye, nose, throat and skin irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Those with medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease can see symptoms worsen due to poor air quality.

*This article will be updated as we learn more about the air quality in Colorado. Refresh for updates!