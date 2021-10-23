Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo mourns loss of beloved Bengal tiger
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo mourns loss of beloved Bengal tiger
Mike Cason
[email protected]
al.com
10/23/21
Omar, who had been at the zoo since 2009, suffered from an autoimmune disorder and paralysis in his hind legs, the zoo said.
