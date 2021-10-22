Alamogordo demolishes three blighted homes
Alamogordo demolishes three blighted homes
Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News - Alamogordo Daily News on MSN.com
10/22/21
The City of Alamogordo has demolished three blighted homes in the City. These structures were located at 1113 Catalina, 2414 Telles and 704 Panorama.
