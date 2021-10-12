Alaska reports 16 recent COVID-19 deaths and less than 500 cases Tuesday
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hawaii Is Losing More Teachers Than Ever Amid Pandemic Fatigue
Brenton Awa Running For Hawaii State Senate
Hawaii records highest COVID death toll in September since start of pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hawaii Is Losing More Teachers Than Ever Amid Pandemic Fatigue
Hawaii Nursery’s Hunt For Missing Plants Underscores Poaching Concerns
Upcoming roadwork to watch out for across Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Your Guide to Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alaska reports 16 recent COVID-19 deaths and less than 500 cases Tuesday
Annie Berman - Alaska Dispatch News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The new deaths involved 10 people from Anchorage, three from Fairbanks, two from Kenai and one from Cordova, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.
Read Full Story on adn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Aviation regulators announce recommendations – but no new rules – to reduce air crashes in Alaska
Partial Denali Park Road closure in Alaska expected for 2022 due to landslide conditions
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor Bronson's veto of mask emergency ordinance
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL